Earlier this year, I had recommended listening to the NPR interview with attorney Bryan Stevenson, the author of “Just Mercy.”
The film is currently available. During the interview, Stevenson asked the U.S. to come to terms with its racist past and present. He spoke about Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust. While visiting Berlin, Stevenson saw many markers placed next to the homes of Jewish families who were abducted during the Holocaust.
Quoting from the transcript: “There are no Adolf Hitler statues in Germany. But in this country, we don’t talk about slavery. We don’t talk about the native genocide. We don’t have institutions that are dedicated and focused to making sure a new generation of Americans appreciates the wrongfulness of what we did when we allowed lynching to prevail and persist, what we did when we created racial apartheid through segregation. In the American South, where I live, the landscape is littered with the iconography of the Confederacy. We actually celebrate the architects and defenders of enslavement.”
Stevenson’s words are thought-provoking. But thoughts should lead to action.
What actions do we take to address racism in this country?
Barry Frye
Ebensburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.