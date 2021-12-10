There seems to be a shortage of toys and all kinds of good for Christmas.
Maybe the kids or grandkids won’t get that certain toy and maybe we can’t find that certain gift to give each other.
I would like to think that maybe the last five or 10 minutes spent opening that certain gift or toy, maybe we could put our hands together in prayer or maybe read a verse or two from the Bible or maybe even hold hands and sing a nice Christmas carol to celebrate the real meaning of Christmas, Jesus’ birthday.
This is just a thought for Christmas.
Elaine Sheehan
Geistown Borough
