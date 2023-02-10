In his editorial, “The Battle of the Books,” E.F. Tompkins rails against teaching socialism in schools and colleges that use techniques “devised by radical educational theorists.”
“As a consequence,” he says, “we have quite an army of miseducated graduates in the United States who are actual socialists and who do not even know it.”
Tompkins summarized his argument with, “... while teachers may claim a ‘right’ to choose what they teach, parents and taxpayers have a primary ‘right’ to know what they choose.”
His column stemmed from a battle between the Sons of the American Revolution and the American Historical Society over social studies textbooks financed by the Carnegie Foundation.
It was published in the Pittsburgh Sun-Telegraph on June 26, 1949. Add “woke” and it would be timely today.
There seems to be a battle between teaching all history – good, bad and ugly – versus only the parts complimentary to ancestors. Some worry about children’s feelings being hurt if they learn everything about slavery, racism, the genocide of Indians, etc.
Children should be reminded that they aren’t responsible for the sins of past generations. And if they had lived then, they probably would’ve been caught up in the behavioral norms.
Human history has many chapters on inhumane behavior. We can try to minimize bad behavior. We cannot eliminate it.
In a bipolar world, good is meaningless without bad. A one-sided coin does not exist here.
Nick Russian
Shade Township
