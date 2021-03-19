The media are now a threat to the truth also the lives of the people. The truth is not told but something to be bent at an angle to serve their masters.
Who are their masters? They are swamp creatures of Washington, D.C.
They are the greatest threat to national security not white supremacists. It is the abuse of power from the left.
For decades we have been divided along racial, political and economical lines by the media, the swamp and the Democratic Party.
Have you ever wondered why certain people are always on welfare and certain people are not? Why do some live in the projects for generations? This was an equal opportunity country, now it matters whom you vote for.
Ron Marol
Moxham
