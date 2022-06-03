In a recent column, Jerry Zahorchak gets one thing right: There is no Constitutional basis for a federal role in education.
So let’s abolish the U.S. Department of Education, which would get at least one layer of bureaucracy off our backs.
Otherwise, he’s badly confused.
He claims that educational “privateers” are against capitalism. Capitalism is private ownership of the means of production and free trade, which is exactly what privatized education would give us.
He also says these privateers “just want to profit,” as though the profit motive was a bad thing. In a free society, profit is the reward for serving your customers well, and competition is what keeps you in business while less-effective competitors are weeded out by the free choices of consumers.
His statement that Adam Smith supported government schools omits that the 18th-century economist advocated only partial government funding of basic education, supplemented by student fees.
Zahorchak complains about inequitable funding, but as far back as the 1960s, the Coleman Report made clear that substantial differences in educational outcomes in the government schools are not attributable to funding level differences.
Government schooling now costs Pennsylvania taxpayers nearly $20,000 per student, per year. Nobody thinks results are improving.
It’s time to think out-side the box.
One thing Zahorchak doesn’t mention is the political battles over what children are taught about race and sex – disagreements that have become battles only because schools are political institutions.
Allan Walstad
Johnstown
