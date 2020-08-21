Thinking of voting Republican this November? Think again my friends, before you make up your mind and cast your vote. The president continues to engage in immoral behavior with the latest barrage of lunacy involving defunding the postal service, whose employees’ deliver your mail, and suing states trying to allow mail-in voting and drop off boxes for your precious right to vote, the cornerstone of democracy.
When one thinks of today’s Republican Party, who can help not hearing the voices of conspiracy theories, anti-vaxxers, climate deniers and anti-science fanatics.
Stuart Stevens, former Republican strategist, is the author of: “It Was All A Lie: How The Republican Party Became Donald Trump.” Stevens illustrates in the book how the Republican Party abandoned core principals, such as character, personal responsibility, fiscal restraint, the rule of law, legal immigration and taking a hard line on the Russian government. It did not start with Trump, but he is the culmination of the direction the party took … and worse.
Former prominent conservative Republicans such as Joe Scarborough, Steve Schmidt, Nicole Wallace, Rick Wilson and George Will, who never voted Democratic in his life, have all abandoned today’s Republican party.
Trump and the Republican party. Stevens was right. It was all a lie.
Edward T. Makuchan
West Hills
