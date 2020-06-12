“Enter RUMOR, painted full of tongues ... Stuffing the ears of men with false reports.” – Henry IV, Part II
The spreading of rumors, while always pervasive in society, has gained a dangerous new platform in social media. Apparently, if enough people share false information, it becomes true. No finer example of this is the embarrassing spectacle on June 6 surrounding the peaceful protests in Johnstown and the closing of the stores in Richland Town Center.
If people had taken two minutes to fact-check the false rumors that tens of thousands of rioters were being bused to Johnstown to loot the stores, they would have found that these same lies have been spreading in small towns all over the country. Many of these rumors have origins in white supremacist social media accounts, and these claims have proven to be untrue each time.
However, even more insidious than locals’ lack of basic information literacy is the underlying racism that propels these rumors. Frankly, it is embarrassing, and anyone who shared these false rumors should be ashamed.
Hopefully, this event will cause people to reflect on their unconscious biases and think before they post or share obvious untruths.
Margaret Oldham
Windber
