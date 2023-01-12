When I consider the recent tragedy in Newport News, Virginia, and the shock of a six-year-old shooting his teacher, I think of that word choice once again.
Every day adults make choices for young children. Some have their highest and best in mind and some have only themselves in mind.
As that child grows he begins to manifest the realities of choices made on his behalf. When he becomes an adult, he will either see himself as the sum total of adult choices or his own, unless at some juncture he is made aware that he can be the sum total of the choices God will make for him and those will always have his highest and best in mind.
People talk about doing God’s will but recently I decided to call it doing God’s choice. Life is full of choices and other people’s voices are always there to try to drown out God’s directives. But as we deliberately tune it all out, we become as little children who trust that God has the highest in mind for us.
For those young people who are struggling to find their way, I urge you to stop and give God a chance to choose for you what he already knows is best.
Go to him with your confusion, dreams, burdens and fears and ask him to choose for you more than you could ever think or ask.
He is listening and waiting to help you move forward in that direction today.
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
