So you’re finally convinced wearing a mask over your mouth and nose will help avoid catching the dreaded virus. Congratulations, finally. When shopping, I still notice anyone not wearing a mask and I steer clear from them.
You never know where they have been or whom they have been in touch with.
They are just ignorant people who are stupid and stubborn, and they may pass the virus on to you and others and don’t even care.
The stores where they shop should be enforcing the law of the land before they ever enter any store where law-abiding folks shop.
Give them the option to wear a mask or forbid them to enter, or call the mask police and send them to jail, since they only want to inflict harm on their fellow man.
It’s interesting to see the various masks that people now are wearing, as they represent what part of the country or world they are from or live in.
But no matter what sport or pet animals you support, the most important thing is you’re wearing a mask during this pandemic to show you understand the risks involved in going out into this new virus world, and that you are intelligent enough to show you care for yourself and others.
God bless us all.
Terry Lee Shuler
Nanty Glo
