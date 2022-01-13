So, the voters can’t be trusted, the poll workers can’t be trusted, the voting machines can’t be trusted, the media can’t be trusted, Bill Barr can’t be trusted,
the guy who was in charge of election security can’t be trusted, the lower courts can’t be trusted, the appellate courts can’t be trusted and the Supreme Court
can’t be trusted.
But Donald Trump can be trusted.
Roll that around in your head for about three minutes and realize how incredibly mind-bogglingly stupid that sounds.
However, if you’re a cult member who doesn’t look at reality and actual facts, you just go along and believe the false prophet’s every word over your own common sense.
Larry Rummel
New Florence
