The citizens of Johnstown and all of America consider the Flight 93 National Memorial hallowed ground. It is dedicated to the exceptional bravery and patriotism of 40 souls who gave their lives willingly to prevent a group of radical jihadists from crashing Flight 93 into the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
Think about that. I’ll bet it brings a tear to your eye still. I know it does mine.
Now think about this. On Jan. 6, busloads of Donald Trump supporters from this area joined busloads of Trump supporters from every corner of this country in D.C. Some rally-goers completed the grisly mission of those very same jihadists.
They attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during a working session of the U.S. Congress. They stormed the steps. They beat Capitol policemen, murdering one and injuring dozens. They battered down the doors and smashed the windows.
They sought out congressmen to arrest, try and execute. They chanted, “Hang Mike Pence.” They lowered the Stars and Stripes and replaced it with a Trump flag.
The murderous red-hat mob recorded themselves as they defiled our historic Capitol Building and danced with glee in the Hall of Heroes. They bragged that they came at the direction of the sitting President of the United States of America. They said it was a revolution. And they called themselves Patriots.
Are you a patriot of Trumpistan, too?
Are you John Joyce, Glenn Thompson or Scott Perry? Still fly his flag or post his sign?
I call you a traitor.
Richard Chapman
Johnstown
