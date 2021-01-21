A million students are on waiting lists to get into charter schools in this country while politicians and bureaucrats seek to block those schools from expanding into vacant school buildings.
Why would (mostly minority) parents be eager to get their kids into charter schools? And why would anyone want to deny them access to otherwise unused space?
The answer to the second question is clear: government schools are mostly unionized, charter schools aren’t. As the late teachers union boss Albert Shanker said in a candid moment, “When schoolchildren start paying union dues, that’s when I’ll start representing the interests of schoolchildren.”
And teachers unions wield massive political clout.
Thomas Sowell nails down the answer to the first question in his book “Charter Schools and their Enemies.” Sowell compares New York State Common Core exam results for students in charter schools and traditional public schools operating in the same buildings in New York City. The students are approximately 90% Black and Hispanic, most of them classified by the state as “economically disadvantaged.”
The results are unambiguous. Not only do the charter schools greatly outperform their matched public school counterparts, in some cases the test results meet or exceed those of the highest-scoring public schools in affluent suburban districts.
So what’s more important? Union dues? Bureaucratic fiefdoms? The embarrassment of left-wing academics whose excuses for terrible public school performance (poverty, “segregation”) are being debunked wholesale?
Or true educational opportunity for millions of otherwise left-behind kids?
Allan Walstad
Johnstown
