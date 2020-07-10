For all of the young people who are bored, fidgety or just feeling adventurous, please consider Aesop’s Fable 87: “The Goose that Laid the Golden Eggs” before deciding it’s in your best interest to attack the “corona-world.”
For many youth, life as you know it will be forever altered, especially financially, without the income or treats from mom, dad, grandma, grandpa and so on. If nothing else, for pure economic self interest, you should literally treasure and zealously guard the “magical geese” in your lives.
Perhaps, the golden eggs are more valuable than a nonsocial-distanced night with friends or the likes. With good prophylactic care, your life is just beginning, which should allow for plenty of time in the future to socialize and have fun.
Please start taking this pandemic seriously and allow the aging geese to finish their lives as peacefully as possible ... and continue to provide as many golden eggs as they possibly can, which they generously give with love and affection.
The proverbial storm will eventually pass ... and you will be proud of your discipline, selflessness and wealth (emotional and financial). On behalf of the aging geese, thank you.
Patrick Monahan
Johnstown
