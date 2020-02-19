After witnessing the State of the Union address it is plain to see why there is so much division in this country. While one party repeatedly applauded the president, the other sat somber faced and acting disgusted taking their ques from Madam Speaker.
Her apparent amazement at the rejection of her attempted handshake should have been expected after spending three years leading the charge for her party toward impeachment.
I believe that President Donald Trump has done an amazing job for our country, however I don’t always agree with his methods in communicating and his name calling.
Of course, the opposing party has
done an outstanding job of throwing expetives and making accusations they still have not proven beyond a shadow of a doubt.
How many of our elected officials are able to stand up under such scrutiny?
Probably less than you may think in both parties.
I have to say that anyone who believes that Hunter Biden earned the right to a $1 million a year job in the Ukraine without the aid of his father needs to re-evaluate his or her thought process.
Why should that not be investigated as well as anyone else suspected of wrong doing. Too often in the political world these things are swept under the carpet.
Do we all really want corrupt officials at any level running our governments? Term limits should be at the forefront of our elections.
Longevity breeds corruptible power mongers and they need to be removed.
Andrew Stager
Johnstown
