The friends of Job always find fault with one in the throes of suffering. To the person struggling under a heavy load they'll say, "You've taken on more than God determined you should." To the other who is ready to give up they will say, "Take up your cross and stop complaining, your not trusting God enough under the heavy load."
But for the Job who has a friend in Jesus there will be no criticism, only consolation and confirmation that his struggle was ordained to establish the power of Christ resting upon him in his weakness. The Holy Spirit will also shore him up and remind him of the purpose in his struggle against the world, the devil, and the flesh.
Men often give advice that is six of one and half dozen the other; this only to leave themselves a way out, it is not to alleviate a struggling brother or sister in Christ. But Jesus will encourage and strengthen by reminding us that our battle scars should not be cause for bitterness or doubt about God's love. They are proof that we are fighting the good fight and are winning victory after victory in the power, strength, and courage that Christ gifts to us.
The enemy is relentless and brutal in his assessment of our weakness during difficult times such as we are in, but Jesus reminds us that we are chosen for battle, blessed by the scars, and being prepared for the weight of eternal glory.
