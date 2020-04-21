It’s hard to imagine what William Lloyd would write about if he couldn’t bash the president. He rarely writes on other subjects, never offers any positive feedback or solutions, and his columns have become disappointing and redundant.
In his latest column, Lloyd writes mostly about the COVID-19 outbreak and time lines of reaction by the current administration. The narrow focus of his writing doesn’t offer the organizational failures that caught other nations off guard as well.
Taiwan highlighted its concerns of human-to-human transmission to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31.
On Jan. 14, WHO was reporting that Chinese “still have found no clear evidence of that transmission,” and on Jan. 30, WHO was praising China “for its commitment to transparency.” By this time, the virus was around the world.
Nationally, the president placed travel restrictions from China on Jan. 31 with Joe Biden calling the president’s actions “... a record of hysteria, xenophobia and fear mongering.” Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on Feb. 24, was inviting people to come to Chinatown. On March 2, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated “... we don’t even think it’s going to be as bad as in other countries.”
On March 5, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stated “... we’ll tell you the second we think you should change behavior.”
There is plenty of blame to go around, and it’s doubtful that things would have been made better by anyone else. Lloyd surely could open his focus to write columns helping to get this country back on its feet.
Marvin Gindlesperger
Davidsville
