Over the years, various plagues, diseases and destructive physical ailments have invaded our nation from beyond our borders. One that is homebred and has been incorporated into America within the past few years is TDS – Trump derangement syndrome.
This particular mental abnormality can readily be distinguished by the look in a person’s eyes, the bedazzled look on their face and the mental incapability to relate in a civilized nature. Example: Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff.
Although it doesn’t seem to be a death sentence and there doesn’t seem to be any verified suicide-related deaths, it seems to greatly affect the central nervous system.
This can lead to anger instability, thus anger-management classes and potential hypertension treatment. Furthermore, the hatred it extrudes can cause one to violently protest, say things that are truly offensive and untruthful, and display immature messages on bumper stickers and properties.
TDS can alter one’s normal lifestyle, although it can be questioned ... if you’re capable of being infected with TDS, did one really have a normal lifestyle?
Although this particular mental anomaly is enamored with perplexities, all can be resolved with simply accepting President Donald Trump as the victor of the 2016 presidential election. You won’t even need a doctor or prescription drugs.
May the winds of Trump be at your back, the glowing red MAGA hat decorate your head and the common sense of Trump’s conservative intelligence fill the depths of your heart.
You really can be rescued from the dreaded Trump derangement syndrome.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
