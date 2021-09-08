Once again we are facing a surge of COVID-19 patients in our nation. Our medical facilities are being overwhelmed with unvaccinated persons hospitalized with this dreaded disease.
But this time there is a method for us to curb this pandemic – three different vaccines, all of which have a high efficacy and are readily available.
Unfortunately, too many people are refraining from getting these vital shots, arguing that it infringes on their right to determine their health care choices. But by refusing to get the vaccinations, individuals are endangering not only themselves, but also anyone with whom they make close contact.
Protecting our most vulnerable citizens – our children, elderly and those with compromised immune systems – should be the highest priority.
We all want to protect ourselves and loved ones from sickness and disease. Let us think beyond ourselves and extend this concern to our fellow men and women.
Our intrinsic sense of humanity should dictate that all who can get vaccinated do so as soon as possible. We have succeeded in eliminating polio and smallpox and for the most part, measles by mass vaccination.
We have the ability to lessen the COVID-19 crisis and put a stop to the unnecessary deaths in our country.
Joan Stephenson
Westmont
