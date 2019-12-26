In response to Constance Edwards’ letter on Dec. 18, (“Why do you cheer for Trump’s actions?”)
Regarding Donald Trump’s lies and schoolyard name-calling, yes, he lies and does use language that I find offensive, but I have yet to hear him denigrate other races.
He has people of other races and women in his administration.
When I look at all of the Democratic candidates for president and what they stand for, I am appalled.
What do they stand for?
The murder of innocent babies, abolishing our Second Amendment rights, taking away our rights to free speech (unless it suits their dialogue), unlimited immigration, sanctuary cities and states that release criminals onto our streets, letting illegals vote in our elections (foreign interference), making our country socialist (or communist), which has never worked anywhere in history, dispensing with due process and the rule of law to suit their own ideology, lying when it suits them, and the activities of Barack Obama, the Clintons, Joe Biden, Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Stephen Lynch and on and on.
I look at this: The lowest unemployment figures for blacks and Hispanics and low for everyone else, great economy, pro-life, supports God and country, appoints constitutionalist judges, tells the U.N. and NATO to pay their fair share, builds up our energy independence, and a lot more.
Royden Thomas
Johnstown
