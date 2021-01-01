I’ve noticed people find it extremely difficult accepting gay, bisexual or transgender lifestyles. But shouldn’t we all do what makes us happy as long as we are not hurting anybody?
For instance, some people will never marry and others will marry three or maybe four times. Some couples won’t even marry, they just live together.
Some people are attracted to the same sex and some the opposite and some both.
There are women who get breast implants, tummy tucks and liposuction. They buy wigs, hair extensions and dyes.
Men wear toupees, take Viagra or sport a ponytail. Some have little butterflies on their shoulder and others are tattooed from head to toe.
We put jewelry on our necks, wrists, fingers, earlobes, tongues, ankles and toes.
We love manicures, pedicures, fake nails, face-lifts, nose jobs, braces, whiteners, false eyelashes, false teeth and falsies.
Ellen DeGeneres married a woman, Dolly Parton got bigger breasts and Caitlyn Jenner embraced her feminine side.
Kenny Rogers wanted to look younger and Alex Trebek married younger, twice.
Your doctor is a woman and your nurse is a man.
Your daughter is a master gunner in Iraq and your son makes one hell of a quiche.
We all express ourselves differently and that’s OK, because the road to happiness has many paths.
Let’s never let anyone shame us into believing there’s only one.
Tina Blough
Roxbury
