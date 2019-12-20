On Dec. 15, I met a very nice and kind young woman.
I was visiting my grandma’s grave. When I began walking, the woman asked me where I was going.
I told her I had a couple of errands to run.
I was planning on walking despite the cold weather. She offered to take me to them, so I wouldn’t have to be out in the cold.
When we got to my final stop, I thanked her for giving me a ride, for listening about my dad and for making my Christmas just a little brighter.
Thank you again to my Christmas angel for letting me know that there really are nice and kind people out there.
Christina Sabo
Johnstown
