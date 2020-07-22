It is commendable that The Tribune-Democrat promotes and provides for efforts in prose such as the “Your Story” feature. What the world needs now, more than ever and anything else, is a stiff shot of the arts and humanities – accompanied by several chasers – which are sorely neglected in our educational system, and are our true connection to the divine.
Perhaps, though, somewhere in the misty, distant future, the “Your Story” heroine’s contrived name, which has in the past tip-toed dangerously close to the romance novel genre, can be a little less airy and breathless, a little less Jessica Throm and more Sophie Katruba, as an example.
Writing literature is not really my métier – I am involved in the visual arts – but in the spirit of including more creativity and imagination into the newspaper, I would like to submit: One day, I pray, that justice will prevail, and Donald Trump will go to jail.
Michael M. Mosorjak
Johnstown
