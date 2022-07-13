Abortion is a horrible thing. I wish every pregnancy would end up with a happy, healthy, loved baby, but unfortunately that’s not the real world.
Those that are happy about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade are looking at the world through rose-colored glasses.
Before the passage of Roe v. Wade, I worked in a hospital. While working weekend nights, I saw the uglier side of life. For instance: The husband who kept punching his pregnant wife in the stomach because they already had too many kids. Then the mother who inserted lye into her daughter to cause her to abort. Most likely the daughter was sterile after that. And then the father who repeatedly kicked his daughter with steel-toed shoes because she “made the mistake of getting pregnant.” These are just a few incidents.
There are many more.
Are we that naive to believe this will not happen again?
Marilyn Lohr
Somerset
