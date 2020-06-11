The COVID-19 pandemic has cost the world more than 400,000 lives and the United States alone more than 100,000.
In enduring the pandemic, Americans have responded in two very different ways. Many have answered the call to action morally and heroically. A small number have let themselves and their communities down by their unethical actions.
First, responders and essential workers have stalwartly reported to work and discharged their duties in areas of critical need or at oft-visited sites such as grocery stores. These are the plague’s first heroes.
Also, millions of Americans have unfailingly adhered to the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines that have led to a marked reduction in the rates of COVID-19 infections and fatalities. In addition, these citizens have painstakingly cared for their families and community members. These are the plague’s second heroes.
Second, sadly, a small group of Americans have failed morally in this time of epic crisis. One segment of these are those who advance their political agenda during the pandemic. Another segment is made of businessmen who have opted to take advantage of the emergency by charging inordinate prices for necessities. Such individuals have let down themselves and their country.
At this time of this writing, the United States and the world are working their way out of this horrific plague. Their progress is principally due to those heroes on the front lines and to the average citizen adhering to the advice of scientists.
Donald Yokitis
Nanty Glo
