On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, my mother had not come out of her bedroom, having some health issues.
I went in to check. She was standing in front of her TV in a panic, saying, “We’re being attacked.”
As we stood in front of the TV holding our breath, the second plane smashed into tower two. Once I managed to exhale, out came, “God is still God.” We both became surprisingly calm.
On Jan. 6, (what would have been my mother’s Christmas Eve), I found myself in front of the TV holding my breath.
I exhaled knowing that God is still God and this storm too shall pass.
And look for that rainbow and have a very happy and productive 2021.
Ann Macik
Johnstown
