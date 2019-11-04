The flap over President Donald Trump’s use of the word “lynch” indicates a certain amount of ignorance of the English language as well as of American and European history on the part of those ever eager to play the race card.
To lynch means to execute someone, traditionally by hanging, without due process. You simply string ‘em up.
The word lynch grew into a verb from a surname because that was the occasional practice of a judge of that name back in the 1780s or so. (There also, by the way, lynchings in the Old West: Swift justice at the end of a rope.)
Another obvious knowledge gap, even though it isn’t at the focus of the flap, involves the word “slavery.” It comes from the word “Slav,” as in Czechs, Poles and Ukrainians. During the Middle Ages in Europe, the Slavic people were conquered and enslaved so often that the condition of involuntary servitude came to bear their name.
That makes the recent Slavic Fest in Cambria City the most instructive: There was good food, good music and plenty of good times.
What there wasn’t was whining and moaning about stuff that happened centuries ago.
John Shaw
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.