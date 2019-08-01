My wife and I spent a day getting the documents required for the REAL ID.
I paid and got my REAL ID with a little star on the right side of the driver’s license.
Nowhere does it say REAL ID.
Picture the following:
Pittsburgh: Millennial at the desk: “Sir, it does not say REAL ID anywhere.”
Dallas: Texan at the desk: “I don’t care about the star, we have one on the state flag.”
Me: “Can I speak to a supervisor?”
Texan: “Sure, down at the federal building, but you can’t go in without a REAL ID.”
Me: “I’ll just go in!”
Texan: “No problem, they will shoot you dead!”
Me: “Can you help me?”
Texan: “Pa. is over that way. If you start walking, you should make it in about three months.”
Tel Aviv armed guard: “Sorry sir, this star means nothing to me.
Me: “The star means it is a REAL ID.”
Guard: “If you want a star, Bethlehem is that way. Have a nice trip.”
France security: “A real ID says REAL ID, not a star.”
Me: “How do I get home?”
Security: “The Atlantic is that way. Have a good swim.”
Why could PennDOT not just put REAL ID as a hologram on the license?
Mike Dudek
Johnstown
