My wife and I spent a day getting the documents required for the REAL ID. 

I paid and got my REAL ID with a little star on the right side of the driver’s license. 

Nowhere does it say REAL ID.

Picture the following:

Pittsburgh: Millennial at the desk: “Sir, it does not say REAL ID anywhere.”

Dallas: Texan at the desk: “I don’t care about the star, we have one on the state flag.”

Me: “Can I speak to a supervisor?”

Texan: “Sure, down at the federal building, but you can’t go in without a REAL ID.”

Me: “I’ll just go in!”

Texan: “No problem, they will shoot you dead!”

Me: “Can you help me?”

Texan: “Pa. is over that way. If you start walking, you should make it in about three months.”

Tel Aviv armed guard: “Sorry sir, this star means nothing to me.

Me: “The star means it is a REAL ID.”

Guard: “If you want a star, Bethlehem is that way. Have a nice trip.”

France security: “A real ID says REAL ID, not a star.”

Me: “How do I get home?”

Security: “The Atlantic is that way. Have a good swim.”

Why could PennDOT not just put REAL ID as a hologram on the license?

Mike Dudek

Johnstown

Tags