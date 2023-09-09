During the slave economy in about 1808, history tells that Congress abolished the foreign slave trade. Farmers in some southern states were bankrupted by their obligation to feed, clothe and shelter surplus enslaved laborers.
History also tells us that slave holders responded to this dire situation by the domestic slave trade, whereby trading their surplus enslaved laborers with other states to reduce their expenditures.
Now fast forward to 2023.
In the New York Times, “Migrant Crisis in New York City” by Hurubie Meko on Aug. 10, as of early August, nearly 100,000 migrants have arrived in New York City since the spring of 2022. The city has struggled to respond as people arrive sometimes by the hundreds each week.
Many have sought shelter with the city, which has a legal obligation to give beds to anyone who asks. With shelters being at capacity, many immigrants sleep on the sidewalk just outside the shelter. Foot traffic steps over the immigrants’ bodies on their way to work.
“While New York City will continue to lead, it’s time the state and federal government ‘step up’ to help with the tens of thousands asylum seekers who have come to the city,” Mayor Eric Adams said.
Curious how history tends to repeat itself.
David Oshansky
Auburn, Maine, formerly of Johnstown
