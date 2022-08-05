So there I was, trying to grow up and find my place in the world. My mother and grandmothers tried to instill in me to be grateful if I received any gifts from relatives ... for my birthday, holidays and graduation. It seemed to me the more you thanked people, the more they tended to give you the next time around. A simple handwritten note, or even a phone call, were always well-received.
So we now jump many years later. I now have five grandchildren, which I try my best to remember them all on their special days. But sadly, some of them just take the gifts and run. You know how this makes me feel? I’m sure you do.
I guess there’s no cure for their lack of follow through or concerns. Perhaps in their young minds, they are “owed” the gifts/money. So that’s my way of thinking for this time around.
We’re born, we die ... and in between, we try and help each other.
Terry Lee Shuler
Nanty Glo
