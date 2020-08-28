Trees, what are they good for? Absolutely everything. In our backyard in Nanty Glo is a beautiful maple tree. Its brothers and sisters give us maple syrup for our pancakes. It provides shelter for our birds, such as the robin and its young.
It provides holes for our local red squirrels to live and hide in.
In 2019, a tornado touched down here in Nanty Glo. I was outside trying to batten everything down, and it was powerful and exciting. But the storm split our maple tree, and now half must come down someday. But that tree also provides wood for houses to be built.
For our fire pit, bonfire and party once the dreaded virus subsides, and fishing poles for when we have time to partake in this relaxing sport. And for the young, it provides branches in which to build tree houses.
So a tree is just not a tree, it is a living thing that provides shelter and shade for all living creatures. Cherish your backyard trees, for they have always been a part of us. Amen.
Terry Lee Shuler
Nanty Glo
