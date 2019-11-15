Why are so many churches dying today? What is the common denominator that is causing this trend to occur?
Is it the abundance or lack of activities? Is it the loss of old members and the influx of the new? Is it the transition of traditional to contemporary music? Is it financial distress caused by focusing on the enhancement of the building instead of the engagement of the body? While some of these things may contribute to the decline, none point to the sole cause.
The main problem is not about attendance, activity or atmosphere but the lack of fellowship with the Holy Spirit.
Jesus said where two or three are gathered together in my name I am there in the midst. Fellowship can only occur in the name of Jesus and can only be experienced by the power of the Holy Spirit.
The spirit draws, the spirit convicts, Jesus transforms and God’s word must water all that is done or the church and the lifeblood of it will dry up. Fellowship of the spirit involves the working of the spirit and cannot be gained through mere human effort. The work of the trinity is more effective than the work of 300 people striving in their own strength to build and maintain the church of God.
Colossians 2:9-10: “For in Christ all the fullness of the deity lives in bodily form, and in Christ you have been brought to fullness. He is the head over every power and authority.”
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.