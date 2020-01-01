Editor’s note: The following letter is in response to the recent death of Linda Renzi, former longtime volleyball coach at Richland High School.
I first heard of Camelot in the magic of Jackie Onassis and John F. Kennedy.
Camelot is an idyllic time, space or atmosphere.
With that magic in my mind’s eye, time with Coach Renzi was our Camelot. She gave us vision and drive ... commitment and poise. She gave us a magical atmosphere.
And we had to be ladies, always the Lady Rams.
While all of this happened as I was only 16 and 17, coming of age as the only black girl in an all-white high school, she created a special place for me ... inclusive, caring, insightful. She didn’t see color, she saw you. She was and is always the Lady Ram of Camelot.
Even now, over 30 years later, I think of her leadership. And I know she led us through that idyllic time of championships and regional pride.
I am blessed to have a part of that with me still, as I am sure all of us players remember ... the Lady Ram of Camelot.
Dr. Leah Hollis
Wilmington, Delaware
