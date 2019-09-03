Before you start throwing holy water at me, let me explain. I’m not saying that the Prince of Darkness should be elected the next mayor of Johnstown.
However, he would be a breath of fresh air on our City Council. What I am saying is with the lack of any real leadership from our current city government, even the evil one couldn’t do much worse.
After all, how hard could it be to manage a last-place team?
Besides, Satan would be right at home in Johnstown, since this town has already gone to hell.
D.A. Cassata
Johnstown
