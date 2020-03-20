If you vote this November, and I hope that you will, your choice will be clear.
One candidate will be the affordable health care candidate. The other will be President Donald Trump, who works to dismantle the Affordable Health Care Act, erase the protections it provides and allow health costs to rise astronomically.
One candidate will be the fair finances candidate and the other Trump, who gives enormous tax breaks to billionaires, funnels millions to himself and his family and encourages income inequality.
One candidate will be lawful and civil.
The other? Trump, who insults women, disregards laws, disrespects people of color, and publicly badmouths those serving in our judicial, intelligence and military institutions.
One candidate will represent decent and knowledgeable behavior and the other will not, for Trump unrelentingly brags, boasts, lies and embraces willful ignorance.
And finally, one will be the secure-the-future candidate and the other Trump, who downplays and denies the scientific truths of global health issues such as coronavirus and climate change and muzzles the government agencies designed to fight them, thereby creating an uncertain future for ourselves and our children.
Which candidate will you choose?
Mark Weakland
Hollsopple
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.