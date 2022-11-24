As today is Thanksgiving, I am giving thanks to Mike from Dale.
My story begins as I was driving to buy a turkey and I heard a thump, thump from the rear of my car. The thump followed me to the lot where I parked to investigate.
As I exited my car, the gentleman parked alongside me said, “Lady, you have a flat tire. If you have a spare, I’ll change it.”
His wife was with him and agreed I should allow him to do it. This was a great relief for me as it’s been some years since I changed a tire.
He got the tools and tire out of my car and proceeded to efficiently do just that. He said his name was Mike and he moved his family here 2 ears ago from New Jersey. He recently moved his mother here, also.
He didn’t have any business cards, but I believe he works as a mechanic or for a garage in the area.
I would like to thank Mike from Dale for his kindness. If you know Mike, tell him thanks, also for being an outstanding member of our community. He is a trustworthy, helpful and caring gentleman.
Thanksgiving blessings, Mike, to you and your family. God bless you.
Linda Goodwin
Johnstown
