I’ve been leading the Vision Together 2025 Greenspace Capture Team since 2018 and in that time we have worked on various projects in the city.
Recently, we planted shrubs along the Johnstown Greenway trail near PNG park as well as cleared weeds and added fresh wood chips. For this project, we had 13 volunteers helping us to complete the work.
In addition, our team of volunteers has helped with the Healing Garden Art Park in Kernville – clearing the lot, putting down wood chips and helping with other projects at the park.
For these projects, our volunteers have been indispensable and I can not thank them enough for the work they have done.
For anyone who would be interested in helping our city, reach out to Vision Together 2025 to see what we are doing and how you can help.
The times we are in are difficult with war, division, violence and hatred in the news.
Obviously we can’t solve these alone but working together we can make a difference here and now.
Gary Weible
Johnstown
