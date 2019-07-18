To all the people who rescue the throwaway cats and dogs, a big thank you.
Without you, so many cats, kittens and dogs would perish. Owners put them out for one reason or another, which is so cruel. We have this problem every year.
This year, two kittens – a female tiger and an orange male – both were starved and sick. We took them to the vet and when they gained weight and got better, they were put up for adoption.
I sincerely hope the person who took the tiger female has her spayed and has given her a forever home, because she had a bad start in life. So please do right by the cat and don’t put her out when she needs spayed, as so many people do.
The orange kitten is so smart and so loving. He just wants attention and love, so I hope you have it in your heart to give it to him and get him neutered. They were adopted from the Cambria County vet.
I couldn’t keep them due to advancing age.
Anita Pesarchic
Johnstown
