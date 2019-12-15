The Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance wishes all a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. We hope you’ll take a few extra minutes to drive by the bandshell and see the fabulous 30-foot green spruce Christmas tree adorned with more than 600 colored lights.
A special thanks to Joe Balon and company, who worked diligently to cut/deliver and decorate this seasonal masterpiece. The tree this year was donated by Lower Yoder Township resident Joe Kanuch in memory of Pennsylvania State Trooper Pat Stewart.
Of course, a special thanks to all of our wonderful volunteers who made our 14th annual event an enormous success. Thanks again to all of you who support this important project.
Looking forward to seeing you at our annual Fat Friday event Feb. 21.
May you all enjoy a healthy, happy and peaceful holiday.
Mary P. Borkow
Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance
