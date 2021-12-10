I would like to thank the coward(s) who smashed into the front of my husband’s work van around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 1 in Mine 42. Thank you for crashing into the front passenger side and then fleeing the scene without leaving a message.
You are what we decent people call a coward(s).
I would also like to personally thank the workers who drove through Mine 42 that morning. The early morning drivers drove right past the damaged van and drove over the broken van pieces and didn’t even have the dignity to call 911.
You’re also cowards.
I would like to honestly thank the person who delivers the newspapers in Mine 42.
The individual is a true patriot. This individual had the decency to call 911 and report the hit-and-run. Thank you very much. We really appreciate your phone call.
Thank you to the police officer who took the call and collected the evidence.
The evidence wasn’t only from the van, but was also from the vehicle that caused the damage. I hope you find the sick person(s) who can damage someone’s vehicle and just drive away like the coward(s) that they are.
Cheryl Robson
Windber
