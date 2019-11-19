My sister and I went to a local restaurant in Richland Township for lunch on Oct. 9. My sister fell. A male nurse who was having lunch came to her side. He was very kind and kept her calm. There were also two EMTs having lunch who came to her assistance.
The hostess and Jodie, a waitress we know, stayed with us and kept me calm.
My sister had a broken nose and much bruising on her face and neck area. She was taken to the ER by ambulance.
We would like to thank all involved for their kindness and caring. She is recovering and doing well.
We did not get any names, but thank you and God bless our EMTs and nurses.
Mary L. Daniels
Windber
