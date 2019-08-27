To my loyal patients and friends at Vinco Pharmacy and Mainline Pharmacy, Nanty Glo – after 46 years, my career as your trusted, respected, pharmacist and friend has reached its end. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your patronage.
It has been a long run. You made each day of serving you as exciting from day one to the last. Remember that Irv and Tammy continue to stand ready to serve you in the manner that you are accustomed to and so deserve.
Stephen Griffith
Nanty Glo
