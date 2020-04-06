Thank you. To each and every person who is still out there working, to you I say thank you. Thank you, people at the grocery store, from the owner to the checkout counter to the stock person to the ones who stay after closing to clean everything.
To every gas station worker, thank you.
Thank you for being there when someone needs you. To everyone who delivers the supplies that keep us all alive and well, thank you.
Truckers, railroaders, aircraft pilots, coal miners, cargo ship workers, dock workers, thank you. To each and every police officer in America and throughout the world, thank you for keeping us all safe and making this place as civilized as we need.
Thank you to each and every person who works in the hospitals and doctor’s offices everywhere in the world.
Nurses, doctors, orderlies, interns, food preparers, cleaning staff, building maintenance personnel everywhere, thank you.
Thank you highway workers, dairy farmers, cattlemen. Thank you to all who we rely on each and every day. Bank workers, postal workers, the priests, rabbis, preachers who are praying for each and everyone in the world.
Just a small list of the people who need to know how important they are to everyone.
And I thank you all for helping to keep every day as normal as possible.
Stay safe and healthy and we will get through this together.
God bless everyone.
Ed Thompson
Belsano
