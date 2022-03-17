The Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance wishes to thank the hundreds of people who attended the 15th annual Fat Friday event on Feb. 25 at the Richland Fire Department Banquet Hall.
Flair of Country served a buffet, Midnight Graffiti entertained, Anthony’s Restaurant provided gob cakes and Mark Lux was the master of ceremonies.
Sue and Dan Heller worked for months guaranteeing that the event was flawlessly executed.
Thanks to the many sponsors. But, most importantly, the audience was remarkable. Year after year, we enjoy the company of hundreds who are willing to contribute to this worthy effort of preserving and maintaining our historic Roxbury Bandshell (the last survivor of 27 bandshells built during the World Progress Administration) while enjoying our Mardi Gras Fat Friday.
We are looking forward to hosting the AmeriServ Free Sunday Summer Concerts. Looking forward to seeing you all then.
Mary P. Borkow
Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance
