Did anyone else think the pictures coming from Afghanistan looked familiar, other than costume and cast changes? Remember Jan. 6?

All I can say is thank God Joe Biden won the presidency or we would all be under Taliban rule right here, right now.

And I want to thank all the good, intelligent and courageous Republicans that cast their votes for Biden and helped him win. Not only in Pennsylvania, but all across the country. I know you must think that you are unappreciated, but that is not so. It was the right call and it took a lot of courage to step out of your comfort zone. It is appreciated.

So, thank you very much.

Ann Macik

Johnstown

