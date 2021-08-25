Did anyone else think the pictures coming from Afghanistan looked familiar, other than costume and cast changes? Remember Jan. 6?
All I can say is thank God Joe Biden won the presidency or we would all be under Taliban rule right here, right now.
And I want to thank all the good, intelligent and courageous Republicans that cast their votes for Biden and helped him win. Not only in Pennsylvania, but all across the country. I know you must think that you are unappreciated, but that is not so. It was the right call and it took a lot of courage to step out of your comfort zone. It is appreciated.
So, thank you very much.
Ann Macik
Johnstown
