I would like to offer my heartfelt thanks to the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s percussion ensemble for the wonderful “Comfort and Joy” mini concert on Dec. 5 in Central Park.
It was very disappointing that the annual Festival of the Nativity was canceled that same weekend because of COVID-19, but it was a happy surprise to have music to enjoy on that chilly December morning.
Many thanks to Maestro James Blachly along with Andrew, Mike, Justin and Ron for your willingness to brave the cold to spread holiday cheer. With fingers that had to be freezing, they happily entertained the socially distanced, mask-wearing crowd with Christmas favorites such as “The 12 Days of Christmas” and the not so “Silent Night.”
This year has forced us all to give up so much we hold dear, but know that your concert was a bright spot this December.
I also want to extend my thanks to all of the people in Johnstown who keep their Christmas lights turned on all night long.
I work in health care and travel to many nursing homes starting at 5 a.m. It is such a happy sight to see the yard decorations, as well as Christmas trees inside of your houses, shining bright for those of us traveling in the wee hours of the morning.
Your thoughtfulness is truly appreciated.
Thank you for spreading Christmas joy on those cold and dark mornings.
Maryann Brett
Johnstown
