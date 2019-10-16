The Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance wishes to thank all of you who supported our AmeriServ Sunday Summer Concert Series. Mother Nature cooperated this year, which resulted in a wonderful collection of artistic performers throughout the season.
Many thanks to our sponsors and friends who donated their time and talents and those of you who contributed monetarily to ensure this historic monument lasts for generations in the future.
Our volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure fun for all. Their commitment is beyond words.
See you at the Bandshell again in 2020, but in the meantime, mark your calendars for the annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 1, and don’t forget to get your reservations for Fat Friday, Feb. 21.
Again, thank you!
Mary P. Borkow
Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance
