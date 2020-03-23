On behalf of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul – Food for Families Inc., Johnstown Family Kitchen, we want to express our sincere appreciation to all of our sponsors: Commissioners Tom Chernisky and Commissioner B.J. Smith, Greek Catholic Union Go-Give Program, St. John’s Rosary Society, Immaculate Conception Parish, Greater Johnstown Fellowship Church, Richie Thomas Memorial Fund, Johnstown Third Brethren Church, RDM-Johnstown and the Greater Johnstown community for their support to the Friendsday-Wednesday soup sales this year.
Friendsday-Wednesdays was held the second Wednesday of each month from October through March. Each month, with the support of our sponsors, the kitchen featured two varieties of soups for sale and the final results of this project raised more than $3,200 to support the work of the kitchen. This project not only helped to support the Johnstown Family Kitchen financially, but brought awareness to the work that the kitchen does every day in feeding those in need.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul operates many programs in our community, but the two that impact on hunger are our Johnstown Family Kitchen and Food for Families warehouse. Our Johnstown Family Kitchen serves on average 150 individuals daily with a hot lunchtime meal.
Our warehouse supplies food products to 23 food pantries and other congregate sites in Cambria County, assisting more than 7,000 people monthly.
Again, thank you to all those who supported our project and look for our Frendsday-Wednesday project again in the fall.
Greg Karcher
manager of Johnstown Family Kitchen
