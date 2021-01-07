In November, Mark Pesto wrote an article for help for the Pet Food Pantry at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
This brought the most wonderful response from many kind and supportive people, locally and far away This is a huge thank you to you all.
Many of you just drop off food and donations without a name, and we get so many deliveries from Chewy.com, and again we do not know who these donations come from. But you all know who you are, and without this support and care for our Pet Food Pantry, we could never continue to help all the families that come to us each month for assistance. This past year has been sad, but with all the help, we have not turned anyone away.
So thank you all again and we appreciate every donation given to the Pet Food Pantry. Blessings to you all.
Cynthia Greig
Coordinator of Pet Food Pantry at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
