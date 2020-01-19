Back in mid-November, we had an appeal for much-needed funds and food for our Pet Food Pantry, which is held every month at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Locust Street, Johnstown.
From November through the winter months, there is a greater need to help all the families who need help to feed their pets, and our resources are stretched thin.
Once again, the response was so generous. Donations came in from far and wide, and many mornings we found food outside the church door.
While we are never able to thank all of you personally for all the help we receive, please know that we appreciate every donation, whatever it is. Our appeal is ongoing as every month we get more inquiries to help more families in need.
So a huge thank you to everyone.
Blessings to you all.
Cynthia Greig
Coordinator of the Pet Food Pantry
