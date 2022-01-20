Once again we send a huge thank you to all the generous folks who helped the St. Mark’s Pet Food Pantry at the fund drive in November 2021.
We appreciate all of you so much. Without the help we get, we would never be able to stay open to help the many folks with food for their pets.
This ministry is so vital to the many folks who come from miles around and we try to help everyone.
Many of you drop off food and donations, not wanting thanks and with-out leaving names, but we do thank
you so much and you all know who you are.
God bless you all for the help you give to so many.
Cynthia Greig
Coordinator of St. Mark’s Pet Food Pantry
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.